City of Reno releases Biggest Little Spring Clean dates

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:05 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is releasing dates for the Biggest Little Spring Clean.

Residents can bring appropriate waste to each event or contribute volunteer time. Information on the community cleanups can be found here: reno.gov.

The schedule is as follows:

  • Saturday May 6, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM at McQueen High School - 6055 Lancer St., Reno, NV 89523
  • Saturday May 13, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM at Fred W Traner Middle School - 1700 Carville Dr., Reno, NV 89512
  • Saturday May 20, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM at Damonte Ranch High School -  10500 Rio Wrangler Pkwy., Reno, NV 89521
  • Saturday June 10, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM at Dorothy McAlinden Park - 14000 Stead Blvd., Reno, NV 89506
  • Saturday June 17, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM at Clayton Middle School - 1295 Wyoming Ave., Reno, NV 89503
  • Saturday June 24, 2023 9 AM - 12 PM at Echo Loder Elementary School - 600 Apple St., Reno, NV 89502

Household hazardous materials and E-waste will be accepted this year thanks to ARPA funding.

“It’s been a long, cold winter,” Mayor Hillary Schieve said. “Now it’s time to Spring into action and join the cleanups in our community to help our homes and neighborhoods look their best.”

Items accepted for dumpster bins:

  • Large trash and debris
  • 1 large appliance per household
  • Household hazardous materials (including paint or oil)
  • Bicycles
  • Electronics and batteries

Items not accepted:

  • CRT TV’s (tube TV’s)
  • Asbestos/ asbestos related items
  • Radioactive smoke detectors
  • Green waste or tree limbs

