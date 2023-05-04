Carson City Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 for drug trafficking

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people were arrested by the Carson City Sheriff’s Office for drug trafficking 75 pounds of marijuana.

The CCSO arrested Greg Armentrout and Wendylyn Clemens at a home on the eastern edge of Carson City, recovering the marijuana and discovering an illegal and clandestine marijuana cultivation laboratory.

Police also seized 181 grams of hashish and two pounds of butane honey oil.

Authorities with the Tri-NET Task Force assisted the Special Enforcement Team in conducting surveillance on Armentrout as he transported his kids to school. After dropping them off, he was detained for a traffic violation.

The stop initiated a pre-planned, simultaneous execution of the search warrant on his home by Carson City SWAT. They searched the one-acre lot, as well as five additional structures, two motor homes, and six vehicles.

SWAT encountered Clemens at the residence.

Armentrout and Clemens were arrested and booked into the Carson City Jail on charges of trafficking a controlled substance, maintaining a drug house, drug endangered children, and illegal extraction of THC.

