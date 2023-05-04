Body discovered on UNR campus Thursday morning

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - University of Nevada Police say a female body was found on the University of Nevada, Reno campus Thursday morning.

Police Chief Eric James told KOLO 8 News Now that the body was found in the quad area around 7:10 a.m. by campus workers.

The age of the person found was not clear, but there were no obvious signs of trauma.

The body was transported to the medical examiner and the quad has been reopened after a brief closure.

