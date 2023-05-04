20th annual Canstruction kicks off; benefitting the Food Bank of Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This year marks the 20th year of a community favorite event, CANstruction, hosted by the American Institute of Architects of Northern Nevada’s (AIANN), benefitting the Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN). This year, fifteen teams, seven of those being student teams, used nearly 30,000 cans for the event.

This year’s CANstruction event kicked off at the Meadowood Mall on Wednesday, May 3rd, with the teams being alotted a twelve-hour period to create their structure made of cans. Teams have to problem-solve, troubleshoot, design and more all in the name of giving back to the community.

Each team designs a structure that they will create out of canned food and which will be judged, viewed and finally donated to the hungry in the community through the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

The CANstructions will be up through Sunday May 7, 2023, for the community to check out, and CANstruction fans can even vote for their favorite, by going online, here, and participating in the FBNN’s People’s Choice Award for CANstruction 2023.

A vote costs $1 which is able to provide 3 meals for the over 30,000 Northern Nevadans the food bank serves monthly.

