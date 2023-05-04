200,000 Nevadans impacted by Medicaid changes

Health Link cover page on website
Health Link cover page on website(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:52 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Imagine waiting in line for a prescription and as a Medicaid enrollee being told it cannot be filled as you’ve been dropped from the program.

“So, they are going to fill their prescription, or they are going to the doctor’s office,” says Alex Sampson President of Health Benefits. “And they are noticing they can’t get medical services or fill prescriptions. So, it is becoming a big deal.”

What’s happening? While these people qualified for Medicaid during the pandemic, they may no longer be an enrollee as the qualifying income levels have been reduced to pre-pandemic levels.

Medicaid started sending out re-determination packets last month asking enrollees to fill out forms to assess if they still qualify for coverage. They may not be under new guidelines.

But there is an option for them. It’s Nevada’s Health Insurance Exchange call Health Link, which offers subsidized health insurance for those who qualify.

“Nevada Health Link makes it so that you can’t be spending more than 9.5% about of your income to buy health insurance,” says Sampson. “And so, they do make it more affordable for just about everybody. And if they haven’t seen it yet, it is worth jumping on and shopping

Keep in mind unlike Medicaid, there may be co-pays and deductibles on Health Link plans. And a current doctor may not be on insurance coverage selected on Health Link.

Sampson is what is known as a broker. There are plenty of people like him throughout the state who can help navigate the system. But there is also an 800 number.

It’s recommended responding to Medicaid and shop for insurance through Health Link simultaneously to avoid a lapse in coverage.

For those already on Health Link, a letter indicating more information is needed for continued coverage and subsidies may arrive in the mailbox. There is a time frame to respond as well. And adverse action could be taken if it is not met.

There’s a 60-day time limit to respond to the re-determination packet as well as qualifying for subsidized medical insurance through Health Link. Failure to do so would mean going without subsidized health insurance until open enrollment next fall.

https://www.nevadahealthlink.com/

https://dhhs.nv.gov/Reports/Press_Releases/2023/Estimated_200,000_Nevadans_will_be_impacted_by_Medicaid_eligibility_renewals/

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wrong-way sedan and a tractor-trailer both burned in the collision.
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal wrong-way crash near Fernley
The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office released these photographs of the arrest of Nathan McKinney...
Suspect chased from Reno to Truckee had 60-mile Calif. chase in stolen truck
A Nevada State Police cruiser
Nevada State Police says 24/7 coverage for Washoe County will end
RFD responding to 4th & Wells
Cause of downtown Reno fire under investigation
The scene where a body was found on the campus of UNR Thursday morning
Body discovered on UNR campus Thursday morning

Latest News

Those with intellectual and developmental disabilities can now take advantage of six new services
Nevada Medicaid gets $2.5 million to expand dental services for the disabled
Doctors say mysterious cluster of brain infections hitting Las Vegas kids
Pediatric brain infection numbers rose last year
Brain infections in Las Vegas children see recent spike
Mosquito (FILE)
Nevada urges residents to vaccinate horses against West Nile Virus