2 killed, 2 hospitalized after man attempts to avoid police in Carson City

Two of the occupants of the Toyota succumbed to their injuries and were declared dead at the scene
(MGN online)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:36 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Two people are dead after Nevada State Police say the driver of a car they were chasing crashed into another car while trying to evade police.

Police say that on April 23 at around 10:00 p.m., Nevada State Police were called for a reported crash at the intersection of East William Street and North Saliman Road in Carson City.

They determined that an orange Toyota Corolla hatchback driven by 26-year-old Gustavo Caldera of Sparks was actively attempting to evade police and traveling east on East William Street approaching the intersection of North Saliman Road. He had three women in the car with him while he was attempting to flee.

Police did not say why Caldera was attempting to flee.

While he was attempting to escape, a black Jeep Cheroke was traveling west on East William Street and making a left turn onto North Saliman Road.

Caldera, still attempting to avoid police, ran a red light and struck the Jeep. Caldera and the driver of the Jeep, who was not named, were taken to the hospital with varying degrees of injury.

Two of the female occupants of the Toyota succumbed to their injuries and were declared dead at the scene. They have been identified as 27-year-old Korina Adams of Reno, and 28-year-old Destiny Darling, also of Reno.

Caldera was arrested by Douglas County Deputies and booked into the Carson City jail on pending charges.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A wrong-way sedan and a tractor-trailer both burned in the collision.
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal wrong-way crash near Fernley
The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office released these photographs of the arrest of Nathan McKinney...
Suspect chased from Reno to Truckee had 60-mile Calif. chase in stolen truck
A Nevada State Police cruiser
Nevada State Police says 24/7 coverage for Washoe County will end
One person was hospitalized following an apartment complex shooting
Update: Man injured in Reno shooting dies
The Nevada State Police said this silver Ford pickup truck was involved in a south Reno...
Authorities find vehicle involved in south Reno hit-and-run

Latest News

In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags on...
Rosen, 3 others, introduce bill to compete with China on defense
8 Things to Do
8 Things to Do
KOLO Book Club May
KOLO Book Club May
Events happening with Pineapple Pedicabs.
Pineapple Pedicab’s fun events throughout the month of May