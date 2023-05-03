WCSD hosting conversation about changes for schools in Sparks, North Valleys

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District and CannonDesign are hosting conversations about possible changes for schools in the North Valleys and downtown Sparks areas.

The district says they are looking for ways to address overcrowding at North Valleys High School before a new comprehensive high school can be built.

They are considering building a 9th grade center at Cold Springs Middle School or another site with enrollment preference at the new Debbie Smith Career and Technical Education High School, and other alternative high school offerings in the North Valleys.

WCSD is also looking at improvements to other, older Reno area elementary schools. Those changes would not take effect until the 2025/2026 school year.

For Sparks, the district is considering a number of options, including building a new, larger middle school on an existing middle school site and consolidating two middle schools into the new building, and then repurposing the other building.

The same option is under consideration for elementary schools in the area as well. The focus of the upcoming meeting will be for middle and elementary schools, but the district says future improvements for Sparks High School will also be discussed.

Changes, if enacted, would not take effect for middle and elementary schools until the 2027-2028 school year.

The meeting for discussing North Valleys schools will happen on May 8 at 5:30 p.m. at O’Brien Middle School. The meeting for discussion Sparks schools will take place on May 15 at 5:30 p.m. at Sparks Middle School.

