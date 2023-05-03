Truckee Meadows Fire seeks input on strategic plan

Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:11 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District is asking for the public’s input on a strategic plan that will help the agency plan for the future.

“This short, yet important survey will help us identify and understand our strategic direction for the next three years as we prepare to develop our Fiscal Year 24-26 Strategic Plan,” said Fire Chief Charles Moore.

You can participate by clicking this link. When you enter your information, you will sign up to receive the survey in the coming weeks delivered to the email address you provide.

You must sign up by May 10. The survey will be distributed to participants the week of May 15 to respond within a week.

One survey will be allowed per IP address.

