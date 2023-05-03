TMCC holds inaugural Unity Graduation Celebration

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Community College held the inaugural Unity Graduation Celebration Tuesday. The event celebrates the achievements of students who are historically underrepresented.

“I think the main theme here is that we want them to continue,” said Estela Gutierrez, Vice President of Student Services and Diversity at TMCC. “We want them to know how valuable they are and for them to basically recognize that today, they have come a long way.”

The celebration featured guest speakers, including school staff and students, who shared their stories.

“I’ve gone through it all,” said Gutierrez. “I worked hard, I was very competitive, we were very poor. Financial aid, navigating all that was difficult, but yes you can. You can do all of this stuff if you set goals in increments.”

Students told us events like this are important to them, because they make them feel more welcome and give them a voice.

“It’s not just this event that they do, but also events like the Bienvenida event,” said Sebastian Avila, a student at TMCC. “Just trying to bring more people together because people aren’t exposed to it. So I feel like that just brings the message here and people can learn more about something they don’t see, but they live everyday.”

Students who participated were also honored with a medallion they can wear at their commencement. It includes interlocking hands, which is meant to celebrate the community, families, and others who have helped them get where they are today.

“Why this is important is one, to celebrate diversity and two, to empower them to continue to learn and that yes, you can accomplish whatever you have in your mind,” said Gutierrez.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.