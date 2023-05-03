Sparks City Council weighs firing City Manager Neil Krutz

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:55 AM PDT
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks City Council will evaluate whether to fire City Manager Neil Krutz during a meeting on Monday.

In their agenda posted to their website, the City Council says it will be evaluating and taking possible action regarding Krutz’s annual performance review.

Krutz has been the city’s manager since 2019 when he signed a contract due to expire in June of 2025. That contract, according to the City Council, has been amended several times since.

The motion was first put up for consideration during the city’s March 13 meeting of the City Council.

