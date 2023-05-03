The ROW offers two days of fun at all three casinos for La Fiesta de Mayo celebration

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 2nd Annual La Fiesta De Mayo takes place at The ROW Friday and Saturday, May 5-6.

Tony Marini, vice president of casino operations and community relations, and Ken Ostempowski, senior vice president and general manager, stopped by Morning Break to encourage folks to check at all that The ROW has to offer this weekend.

Guests can enjoy traditional dancers, strolling mariachis, taco stands, tequila and beer sampling, and more at the Mezzanine Festival. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo all weekend long with food and drink specials. Tacos, nachos, corn on the cob and churros are just some of the delicious food offerings.

Plus, the casino floor will have lots of ways to win more with your earnings. On Friday, earn 300 tier Credits and receive a bottle of tequila. And on either Saturday or Sunday, earn 50 Tier Credits and receive a sombrero.

