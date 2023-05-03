The Road Ahead With RTC: RTC Transit Service Changes

SPONSORED: The RTC is improving transit operations by making some changes that could affect your transit trip. Starting May 6, the changes will affect Routes 3, 4, 11, 21, 26, and FlexRIDE. These changes will continue to provide passengers with reliable and on-time service. They will improve transit access and passenger travel times to allow for better community-wide connectivity. These changes are based on the Transit Optimization Plans Strategies that were adopted by the RTC Board in July 2022.

It is important to always check for new schedules to see if your route has been affected. Most routes just have minor timetable adjustments. Route 12 timetable had more significant adjustments with four more trips added. The Somersett-Verdi FlexRIDE service area is also expanding farther east to cover a portion of discontinued Route 3. Route 11 is extended farther west to cover a portion of the discontinued Route 3 and east to cover a portion discontinued Route 26. Route 21 is being extended to Northern Nevada Medical Center.

More information is available at rtcwashoe.com, then clicking on the ‘red’ “Service Change” button or by calling Customer Service to review the changes. Route brochures will be available at 4th Street Station and Centennial Plaza, or can be downloaded at rtcwashoe.com These brochures are free to the public.

