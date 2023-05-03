Reno high school student to compete as junior handler at Westminster Dog Show in New York

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:37 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Friday, Colson Shanto, a homeschooled high school senior, and his dog Dylan, a 7-year-old Brittany, will head to New York City to compete at the Westminster Dog Show on Monday.

Before the two take off on their next big adventure, Shanto and Dylan stopped by Morning Break to explain what it takes to compete at the highest level.

Shanto is the only junior handler in Nevada to not only qualify for Westminster last year but to also qualify this year. Only a very few juniors in the entire U.S. get to compete on the national level. Shanto travels all over the U.S. in an RV, sometimes without his family; works 12+ hours a day grooming, training, and caring for dogs; and will still finish high school on time.

You can learn more about Shanto and Dylan on Battle Born Brittanys’ website and about the American Kennel Club’s junior showmanship here.

