Practicing for disaster. Animal Services holds a day-long pop quiz

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Among the many priorities in the response to an emergency like a wild fire is handling evacuations, not only of people but their animals.

The need is sudden and unforgiving, no time to be learning on the go. That was the point of an emergency drill Tuesday at Washoe County Regional Animal Services Think of it as a pop quiz on disaster response. No one taking part knew it was scheduled. You know, like a real emergency

The scenario was differentas well, a flood threatening the Animal Services shelter itself. If the threat was real that would mean transporting all 166 dogs and cats currently in the shelter to safer lodgings, an emergency shelter at the Livestock Events Center.

“We need to have everything on hand,” says Outreach Project Coordinator Quinn Sweet. “So we need to have the kennels, the taps, the bowls, the cleaning supplies, the food, everything you might need to house a pet safely. We need to have that ready to go rapidly in case we have a disaster.”

A few pups enacted the scene for our camera. They were spared the stress of the full experience. Everyone else kept on working, setting up emergency kennels, supplies of food and water. The whole operation coordinated from Animal Service’s Emergency Command Center.

All of this could have been scheduled on a day when they weren’t short staffed, when the shelter wasn’t so full, but disasters are rarely convenient either. This was a real test and some day soon lessons learned may make a real difference.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.