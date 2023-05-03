Nevada’s Lee and Rosen help introduce bill to strengthen sanctions on Iran

The flag of Iran
The flag of Iran(Source: Pexels)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:45 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee and Senator Jacky Rosen are among those introducing a bill that would strengthen sanctions against Iran.

The Solidifying Iran Sanctions Act would make sanctions established by a 1996 act permanent. That bill allowed the President to impose sanctions on Iran that restrain the country’s ability to fund operations against the United States, Israel, or the U.S.’s middle eastern allies, and is set to expire in 2026.

A companion bill was introduced by Rosen and Tim Scott (R-SC), and Maggie Hassan (D-NH).

“Despite efforts by the United States and our allies to improve regional stability and cooperation in the Middle East, Iran, a supporter and exporter of terrorism, threatens not only its neighbors, but global stability overall,” said Congresswoman Lee. “That’s why I’m joining Congresswoman Steel to introduce bipartisan, bicameral legislation to ensure the United States retains the full sanctions authority we need to protect Americans and our allies and to check Iran’s belligerent activities across the globe. Regardless of political party, Congress must stand firm against the Iranian regime’s brutal repression of its own people, its funding of terrorism abroad, and its reckless pursuit of nuclear weapons.”

“Sanctions have been critical in holding Iran accountable for its destabilizing actions, including support for terrorist proxies,” said Senator Rosen. “With Iran closer than ever to a nuclear weapon, I’m proud to join my colleagues in introducing bipartisan legislation that applies pressure on the Iranian regime.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office released these photographs of the arrest of Nathan McKinney...
Suspect chased from Reno to Truckee had 60-mile Calif. chase in stolen truck
A wrong-way sedan and a tractor-trailer both burned in the collision.
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal wrong-way crash near Fernley
Yosemite National Park in 2021
Yosemite National Park temporarily closing
DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
The Nevada State Police said this silver Ford pickup truck was involved in a south Reno...
Authorities find vehicle involved in south Reno hit-and-run

Latest News

FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Cortez Masto joins amicus brief urging reversal of mifepristone decision
Those with intellectual and developmental disabilities can now take advantage of six new services
Nevada Medicaid gets $2.5 million to expand dental services for the disabled
President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in...
Nevada Controller voices opposition to new Biden mortgage policy
Nevada State Treasurer's Office Carson City
State Treasurer holding essay contest for AAPI Heritage Month