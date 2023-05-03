Nevada’s Lee and Rosen help introduce bill to strengthen sanctions on Iran

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee and Senator Jacky Rosen are among those introducing a bill that would strengthen sanctions against Iran.

The Solidifying Iran Sanctions Act would make sanctions established by a 1996 act permanent. That bill allowed the President to impose sanctions on Iran that restrain the country’s ability to fund operations against the United States, Israel, or the U.S.’s middle eastern allies, and is set to expire in 2026.

A companion bill was introduced by Rosen and Tim Scott (R-SC), and Maggie Hassan (D-NH).

“Despite efforts by the United States and our allies to improve regional stability and cooperation in the Middle East, Iran, a supporter and exporter of terrorism, threatens not only its neighbors, but global stability overall,” said Congresswoman Lee. “That’s why I’m joining Congresswoman Steel to introduce bipartisan, bicameral legislation to ensure the United States retains the full sanctions authority we need to protect Americans and our allies and to check Iran’s belligerent activities across the globe. Regardless of political party, Congress must stand firm against the Iranian regime’s brutal repression of its own people, its funding of terrorism abroad, and its reckless pursuit of nuclear weapons.”

“Sanctions have been critical in holding Iran accountable for its destabilizing actions, including support for terrorist proxies,” said Senator Rosen. “With Iran closer than ever to a nuclear weapon, I’m proud to join my colleagues in introducing bipartisan legislation that applies pressure on the Iranian regime.”

