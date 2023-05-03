Nevada State Police says 24/7 coverage for Washoe County will end

A Nevada State Police cruiser
A Nevada State Police cruiser(Nevada State Police)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:37 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Police say 24/7 assigned coverage in the Washoe County, Reno and Sparks areas will end.

They say this has been caused by critically low staffing levels in the Nevada Highway Patrol.

There will now be no assigned coverage between 2:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. in those areas.

A statement from the Nevada Police Union said:

We [Nevada Police Union] have continuously sounded the alarm on pay inequity that directly caused record-high turnover and vacancy rates of state police, which leaves Nevadans less safe,” said Dan Gordon, president of Nevada Police Union. “As a union, we are doing everything we can to draw attention to this issue, but it ultimately comes down to the State’s leadership to make public safety a critical priority and take expedited actions to adequately fund State Police. The previous administration ignored our many calls for intervention to mitigate our declining staffing levels, which left Nevada in this consequential position. We are working directly with Governor Lombardo and the Legislature to find ways to alleviate this issue.

