Nevada to get $4 million for affordable housing

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be getting nearly $4 million for affordable housing.

The funds will come from the nation’s Housing Trust Fund. Nevada will use these funds to increase the supply of housing.

“Across the valley, I hear story after story from my constituents who are seeing their rents increase and struggling to keep a roof over their head,” said Congresswoman Susie Lee, who made the announcement. “Clark County ranks among the top ten counties nationwide for highest concentration of renters, as well as households that spend more than 30 percent of their income on rent. As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I am proud to have fought for additional investments in affordable housing support for Nevadans.”

Wednesday’s announcement comes as part of a wider $382 million allocation for affordable housing from HUD.

