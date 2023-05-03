Garbage truck catches fire Wednesday morning

The truck caught fire near the Bonanza Casino Wednesday morning
The truck caught fire near the Bonanza Casino Wednesday morning(Joelle Porter)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:17 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A garbage truck caught fire Wednesday morning in Reno, Reno Fire said.

The truck caught fire near the Bonanza Casino and caused traffic issues for morning commuters.

RFD got the call of the truck being on fire at 7:04 a.m. Fire crews say the blaze started in the truck’s engine, and crews cleared the scene by 8:20 a.m.

No one was injured in the fire.

Garbage truck fire

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office released these photographs of the arrest of Nathan McKinney...
Suspect chased from Reno to Truckee had 60-mile Calif. chase in stolen truck
A wrong-way sedan and a tractor-trailer both burned in the collision.
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal wrong-way crash near Fernley
Yosemite National Park in 2021
Yosemite National Park temporarily closing
DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
The Nevada State Police said this silver Ford pickup truck was involved in a south Reno...
Authorities find vehicle involved in south Reno hit-and-run

Latest News

Colson Shanto and Dylan prepare to compete at the Westminster Dog Show
Reno high school student to compete as junior handler at Westminster Dog Show in New York
A Nevada State Police cruiser
Nevada State Police says 24/7 coverage for Washoe County will end
Colson Shanto and Dylan prepare to compete at the Westminster Dog Show
Colson Shanto and Dylan Compete at Westminster Dog Show
The Brewer's Cabinet Cinco de Mayo Event
The Brewer’s Cabinet to release seasonal Mexican lager during Cinco de Mayo celebration
The Brewer's Cabinet Cinco de Mayo Event
The Brewer's Cabinet Cinco de Mayo Celebration