Garbage truck catches fire Wednesday morning
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:17 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A garbage truck caught fire Wednesday morning in Reno, Reno Fire said.
The truck caught fire near the Bonanza Casino and caused traffic issues for morning commuters.
RFD got the call of the truck being on fire at 7:04 a.m. Fire crews say the blaze started in the truck’s engine, and crews cleared the scene by 8:20 a.m.
No one was injured in the fire.
