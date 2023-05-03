Crash south of Jackpot kills 1

Impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash
(MGN online)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:29 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKPOT, Nev. (KOLO) - A crash on April 28 south of Jackpot, Nevada claimed the life of an Idaho man.

At around 4:20 p.m. Pacific time, troopers with the Nevada State Police responded to the area of Highway U.S. 393 in Elko County for reports of a crash around 10 miles south of Jackpot.

Their preliminary investigation found that a white GMC Sierra pickup truck was traveling north in the northbound lane of travel. It then drove off the right side of the road, struck a reflective road marker, went down an embankment and subsequently overturned, coming to rest in the dirt right-of-way east of the roadway.

The driver, 25-year-old Jace Weeks of Rigby, Idaho was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.

