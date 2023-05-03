Cortez Masto cosponsors bill cracking down on fentanyl

Bag of fentanyl pills.
Bag of fentanyl pills.(KFYR-TV)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:28 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto cosponsored a bill cracking down on transnational drug trafficking schemes as a way to fight the fentanyl crisis.

She was joined by Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Tim Scott (R-SC) in introducing the Fentanyl Eradication and Narcotics Deterrence off Fentanyl Act.

The bill would direct the Treasury Department to target, sanction, and block the financial assets of transnational criminal organizations and those that launder money to facilitate opioid trafficking.

“I have spent my career fighting against the illegal drug trafficking that hurts people in Nevada and across the country,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “That is why I am proud to support this legislation that will set up sanctions to crack down on illicit supply chains and keep deadly drugs out of our communities.”

