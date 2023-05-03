City of Reno announces dates for Biggest Little Spring Clean

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is looking for volunteers to help out with the Biggest Little Spring Clean. The event is taking place on six Saturdays in May and June starting this weekend. The city is partnering with Hero Environmental Services, Redwood Materials, ComputerCorps, and other local non-profits to help people properly discard household hazardous waste, electronic, and junk items.

“It’s been a long, cold winter,” Mayor Hillary Schieve said. “Now it’s time to Spring into action and join the cleanups in our community to help our homes and neighborhoods look their best.”

Accepted items include large trash and debris, one large appliance per household such as paint or oil, bicycles, and electronic waste.

People will not be allowed to drop off CRT monitors, any item with asbestos, radioactive smoke detectors, or green waste.

The Spring Clean events will take place at the following dates and times:

May 6: McQueen High School, 6055 Lancer St.

May 13: Fred W. Traner Middle School, 1700 Carville Dr.

May 20: Damonte Ranch High School, 10500 Rio Wrangler Pkwy.

June 10: Dorothy McAlinden Park, 14000 Stead Blvd.

June 17: Clayton Middle School, 1295 Wyoming Ave.

June 24: Echo Loder Elementary School, 600 Apple St.

Each event will run 9:00 a.m. - noon.

You can find more information on the events and volunteering on the City of Reno website.

