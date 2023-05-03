Challenge Island offering students fun, educational STEAM summer camps in Reno-Sparks

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:38 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Challenge Island is the world’s #1 STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, math) program, and has ranked in the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 for 6 years in a row. While it is a global franchise, there is a local organization in the Reno-Sparks are that has been operational for eight years.

Megan Cargile is the owner and operator of Northern Nevada’s local Challenge Island. She stopped by Morning Break to teach us how to make our very own slime at home as well as the fun kid and family programming they offer all year round.

With summer just around the corner, Challenge Island is also taking registrations for students of various ages.

All of our programs engage students in collaborative, real-world problem solving around kid-centric themes like Harry Potter, Minecraft, Star Wars, Slime, sports stars, social activists and more. They host our camps at High Desert Montessori School in Reno. The rest of the programs take place wherever they are needed. They bring the lessons, materials and teachers to schools, troops, parties, etc.

To learn more about Challenge Island, click here.

