CANstruction kicks off today at Meadowood Mall

15 teams will compete to build structures and fight against hunger
By Nick Doyle
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:38 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fifteen teams, from the American Architect Institute of Northern Nevada will gather at Meadowood Mall to compete in the 20th annual CANstruction event. Each team will compete for a prize worthy product but the main goal is to fight against food insecurity.

In Nevada, one of six children are food insecure. Last year the Food Bank of Northern Nevada served 20 million meals and helped 130,000 people on a monthly basis.

Each team will build their structures within a 12 hour period and inside of a 10 x 10 box in the Center Court of the mall. On Thursday, judges will decide which entry will will a prize from five categories. The categories are best original design, best ingenuity, best meal, best use of labels and most cans used.

After judging, an award ceremony will take place in the Center court of the mall at 6pm on Thursday, May 4th. The award ceremony is open to the public. All of the entries will be submitted to the national level to compete against submissions from 100 different cities in the world. All of the cans will be donated to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

If you are not competing in CANstruction, you can still partake by voting for your favorite from May 3 until May 8. Each vote is $1, which equates to 3 meals from the food bank to those in need. You can vote at fbnn.org.

The structures will be on display over the weekend.

