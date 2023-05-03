The Brewer’s Cabinet to release seasonal Mexican lager during Cinco de Mayo celebration

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s time to celebrate all things Mexican for Cinco de Mayo, and The Brewer’s Cabinet has you covered. The brewery and restaurant will debut its seasonal Mexican Lager called “Show me the Güey.”

Brewers, Steve Heberger and Eric Ramen, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the new beer and all things happening this weekend.

Brewer’s Cabinet will be dishing up much more than delicious food during the special celebration commemorating the Mexican Army’s 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War. Grab your sombrero and join them on May 5 starting at 11 a.m. at either of the Brewer’s Cabinet’s popular locations for food and drink promotions and much more.

Locations:

RIVERWALK DISTRICT - 475 S Arlington Ave. Reno, NV 89501

PRODUCTION FACILITY 8565 White Fir St, Reno, NV 89523

The Brewer’s Cabinet was founded in the community spirit and remains a family-owned and operated business and one of northern Nevada’s first Craft Breweries. It is known for its unique small-batch craft beers, tasty food, and welcoming ambiance. A portion of the proceeds from the beer sales will be donated to support the Reno Rebuild Project.

The Brewer’s Cabinet uses an exclusive blend to create its signature Mexican Lager beer to share with the community, making its seasonal return this May. Some guests may be familiar with this beer, as the team at Brewer’s Cabinet has been brewing this selection for a few years. Still, for those who have never had the opportunity to explore, “Show me the Güey” (ABV 4.5%) is ideal for hot weather outdoor sipping, light in body yet still very flavorful, with malt sweetness and a pleasant floral aroma from the hops.

Good Beer, Good Cause is a phrase often used by the company $0.05 from every order will be donated back to the Reno Rebuild Project. Nickel by Nickel Reno Rebuild fund is growing to make one-of-a-kind loans to local small Downtown businesses. The Reno Rebuild loan is a low-interest loan with all principal and interest returning to the fund to help it grow, so more ideas get funded each year. All the money raised remains in northern Nevada, supporting the local economy and helping to rebuild our community - one small business at a time!

