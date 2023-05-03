Big Brothers Big Sisters accepting mentors

Courtney Pino (left) and Vanezia Gonzales (right) enjoy spending time together about two times...
Courtney Pino (left) and Vanezia Gonzales (right) enjoy spending time together about two times a month as part of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada program.(Courtney Pino | KOLO)
By Noah Bond
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:57 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A long line of children, also known as littles, is waiting to be paired with mentors, otherwise known as a bigs, in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada program.

The program based out of Reno has 150 children waiting for a match, but there aren’t enough bigs in the program.

The breakdown includes about 112 boys and 38 girls who are waiting for a mentor to step forward and join the program.

Courtney Pino was paired with her little Venezia Gonzales 6.5 years ago.

“She makes me young. I feel young again and I get to go and play,” Pino said.

The two spend quality time together about two times a month.

“We’ve gone bowling, to the movies, and to coffee shops. A couple times we like to go and do some homework,” Pino said of the time she spends with Venezia.

Pino says she enjoys taking her Little to The Cheesecake Factory at Meadowood Mall for her birthday.

“I love it when they sing happy birthday to her,” Pino said.

Little moments that add up to the chances for a brighter and better future for Gonzales.

According to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America website becoming a little has a big impact.

When compared to youth not in Big Brothers Big Sisters programs, littles were 46 percent less likely to begin using illegal drugs, 27 percent less likely to begin using alcohol, 52 percent less likely to skip school, 37 percent less likely to skip a class, and 33 percent less likely to hit someone.

“If you have an hour a week even less sometimes. You will really make an impact and change somebody’s life. I think I have made as much of an impact on Venezia’s life as she has made on my life,” Pino said.

To become a big you need to be at least 18-years-old, pass a background check, and pass an interview.

Once accepted you can choose from two programs. “Lunch buddies” pairs a big to eat lunch with a little at his or her school. The “community based program” paves the way for a big to take a little out into the community to spend quality time together for one-on-one interactions.

Click here if you meet the qualifications and would like to sign up.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office released these photographs of the arrest of Nathan McKinney...
Suspect chased from Reno to Truckee had 60-mile Calif. chase in stolen truck
A wrong-way sedan and a tractor-trailer both burned in the collision.
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal wrong-way crash near Fernley
Yosemite National Park in 2021
Yosemite National Park temporarily closing
DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
One person was hospitalized following an apartment complex shooting
Update: Man injured in Reno shooting dies

Latest News

What buyers and sellers should know.
Spring housing market trends and what buyers and sellers need to know
Beau helps LEAD student in south Reno
2 new teachers at LEAD program
The easy way to make sure your pet gets found if they are ever lost.
Free Microchipping at Washoe County Regional Animal Services
Time travel memorabilia at the Fleischmann Planetarium
SCI-ON! Science Fiction Film Festival at the Planetarium this week