$1.4 million dedicated to fire prevention at Marlette Lake

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - $1.4 million in funding from the Nevada Division of State Lands will be used to reduce the threat of wildfires at Marlette Lake.

Funding for the project comes from the sale of public lands under the Southern Nevada Public Lands Act. It is part of a $417 million commitment from the U.S. Department of Interior for recreation and restoration projects in Nevada and California.

The work will include thinning shrubs and smaller trees as well as burning slash piles.

The hope is that this will not only reduce wildfire risk, but also improve forest health, and enhance wildlife habitat on over 450 acres of the area.

The project is expected to begin next year and will continue through 2030.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.