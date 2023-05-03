$1.4 million dedicated to fire prevention at Marlette Lake

The project is expected to begin next year
The project will aim to reduce the risk of wildfire in the area
The project will aim to reduce the risk of wildfire in the area(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:57 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - $1.4 million in funding from the Nevada Division of State Lands will be used to reduce the threat of wildfires at Marlette Lake.

Funding for the project comes from the sale of public lands under the Southern Nevada Public Lands Act. It is part of a $417 million commitment from the U.S. Department of Interior for recreation and restoration projects in Nevada and California.

The work will include thinning shrubs and smaller trees as well as burning slash piles.

The hope is that this will not only reduce wildfire risk, but also improve forest health, and enhance wildlife habitat on over 450 acres of the area.

The project is expected to begin next year and will continue through 2030.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office released these photographs of the arrest of Nathan McKinney...
Suspect chased from Reno to Truckee had 60-mile Calif. chase in stolen truck
A wrong-way sedan and a tractor-trailer both burned in the collision.
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal wrong-way crash near Fernley
Yosemite National Park in 2021
Yosemite National Park temporarily closing
DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
The Nevada State Police said this silver Ford pickup truck was involved in a south Reno...
Authorities find vehicle involved in south Reno hit-and-run

Latest News

The flag of Iran
Nevada’s Lee and Rosen help introduce bill to strengthen sanctions on Iran
15 teams set to compete to build structures and fight food insecurity
CANstruction kicks off today at Meadowood Mall
Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday AM Weather
What buyers and sellers should know.
Spring housing market trends and what buyers and sellers need to know