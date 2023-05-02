What to expect traveling on Mount Rose Highway following snowfall

By Nick Doyle
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:39 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Although the snow and rain have paused, the roads are still wet and slippery. Along the highway you can hear the tires tear through the moisture on the road.

If you are planning on traveling on Mount Rose Highway, be cautious of a fog layer that could impact your visibility. If your car does not have four wheel drive or snow tires, you will need chains.

