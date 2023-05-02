Third stabbing reported in California university town

Two people were stabbed to death at parks in Davis, California. (Source: KCRA/CNN)
By KCRA staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:32 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIS, Calif. (KCRA) - Police are searching for a suspect after a third stabbing attack in less than a week.

The latest happened Monday at a transient camp near the University of California Davis.

Authorities said the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times through a tent.

The woman is in critical condition at UC Davis Medical Center.

The suspect was last seen running away.

UC Davis is working with agencies from the Yolo and Sacramento areas to search for the suspect using drones and canines.

On Monday, the university announced it has added extra security and increased transportation to escort students off campus.

Copyright 2023 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yosemite National Park in 2021
Yosemite National Park temporarily closing
DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office released these photographs of the arrest of Nathan McKinney...
Suspect chased from Reno to Truckee had 60-mile Calif. chase in stolen truck
A wrong-way sedan and a tractor-trailer both burned in the collision.
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal wrong-way crash near Fernley
Sparks roads to close ahead of Friday concert

Latest News

A series of prescribed burns will happen in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in early May
Prescribed burns to take place near Mt. Rose Highway
Police said they need help to ID two of the victims in Monday's dust storm crash in Illinois.
Police: 2 victims unidentified in I-55 dust storm crash
The panel ruled 6-1 in favor of Aurora Health Care, with three liberals and three conservatives...
Wisconsin Supreme Court won’t order hospital to use ivermectin for COVID-19
Those with intellectual and developmental disabilities can now take advantage of six new services
Nevada Medicaid gets $2.5 million to expand dental services for the disabled
Professional tennis player Serena Williams. right, and husband Alexis Ohanian attend the...
Serena Williams announces she is pregnant with second child