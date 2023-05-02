Summer Meal Program deadline coming June 1, CCSD says

The program provides for all students 18 and under
Those needing help will need to apply by June 1
Those needing help will need to apply by June 1(The Carson City School District)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:47 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City School District is reminding students and families the deadline to be eligible for the Summer Pandemic EBT program is coming up on June 1.

Applications must be turned in and on file by that date to become eligible for free and reduced lunches.

Eligible students must either attend a Community Eligibility Provision school (Empire, Mark Twain, Fremont, Bordewich, Fritsch, Carson Middle, or Pioneer) or have a Free and Reduced Lunch application on file with a Free or Reduced status.

The program provides for all students 18 and under.

For more information, please contact the nutrition office at 775-283-2150.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yosemite National Park in 2021
Yosemite National Park temporarily closing
DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office released these photographs of the arrest of Nathan McKinney...
Suspect chased from Reno to Truckee had 60-mile Calif. chase in stolen truck
A wrong-way sedan and a tractor-trailer both burned in the collision.
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal wrong-way crash near Fernley
Sparks roads to close ahead of Friday concert

Latest News

Regional Animal Services, SPCA urge Nevadans not to leave pets in hot cars
775 Offroad and Recovery Fundraiser
775 Offroad and Recovery hosting 4x4 show-n-shine fundraiser and community event at Fuji Park
FBNN CANstruction Preview
Food Bank of Northern Nevada kicks off 20th annual CANstruction fundraiser at Meadowood Mall
Cinco de Mayo Festival
Reno’s Cinco de Mayo Festival expands to three days of fun at brand new Glow Plaza
KOLO Cooks: Gourmet Ramen
KOLO Cooks: Katey Roshetko cooks for Chef Jonathan Chapin in honor of his birthday