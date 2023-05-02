Summer Meal Program deadline coming June 1, CCSD says

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City School District is reminding students and families the deadline to be eligible for the Summer Pandemic EBT program is coming up on June 1.

Applications must be turned in and on file by that date to become eligible for free and reduced lunches.

Eligible students must either attend a Community Eligibility Provision school (Empire, Mark Twain, Fremont, Bordewich, Fritsch, Carson Middle, or Pioneer) or have a Free and Reduced Lunch application on file with a Free or Reduced status.

The program provides for all students 18 and under.

For more information, please contact the nutrition office at 775-283-2150.

