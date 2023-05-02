Snowfall in May: Ski resort update and road conditions

By Nick Doyle
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:28 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you woke up today wondering why there is snow on the ground, you are not of the minority. It is unlikely to experience snowfall in May but even last year it snowed in May.

If you like to ski or snowboard, there are some resorts still open, but you might have to cross state lines.

Mammoth, Kirkwood, King Vail, Palisades and Heavenly are still open. Heavenly is set to close this Sunday, May 7th.

Be sure to check if you need chains going through the mountains if the snow continues.

