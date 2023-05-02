Restrictions on explosive materials, fireworks on public lands takes effect

Bureau of Land Management (BLM) logo.
Bureau of Land Management (BLM) logo.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:29 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new order that took effect this week will make it illegal to use explosive materials, fireworks or steel component ammunition on public lands in Nevada.

The order took effect May 1 and aims to reduce the number of wildfires on public lands.

Specific prohibitions will include:

• Discharge, use, or allowing use of fireworks or pyrotechnic devices.

• Discharge, use or allowing use of incendiary, tracer or steel core ammunition or exploding targets, including binary explosive targets while recreational shooting.

BLM would also like to remind people who plan to shoot on public land to follow these safety tips:

· Refrain from shooting during hot, dry and windy conditions

· Place your targets on dirt or gravel areas clear of vegetation

· Bring a shovel and water to put out fires that may start

· Different agencies have different policies and restrictions. Check with the office in the area you are planning on visiting for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yosemite National Park in 2021
Yosemite National Park temporarily closing
DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office released these photographs of the arrest of Nathan McKinney...
Suspect chased from Reno to Truckee had 60-mile Calif. chase in stolen truck
A wrong-way sedan and a tractor-trailer both burned in the collision.
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal wrong-way crash near Fernley
Sparks roads to close ahead of Friday concert

Latest News

Jim Marchant attends a Republican election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Las...
Jim Marchant to run for Senate in Nevada
Damian Lloyd
Reno man given life in prison for lewdness with a child; attempted sexual assault
Runoff has caused the closure of Red Canyon Road, BLM officials said Tuesday
Red Canyon Road washes out due to flooding
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Cortez Masto joins amicus brief urging reversal of mifepristone decision