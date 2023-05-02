Reno’s Cinco de Mayo Festival expands to three days of fun at brand new Glow Plaza

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:56 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 22nd Cinco de Mayo Festival will be Northern Nevada’s largest celebration of Hispanic heritage! This year the festival debuts at Glow Plaza Festival Grounds at the new J Resort (670 W. 4th Street, Reno).

Event organizer, Corrin Keck, and J Resort events coordinator Lisa Miolini, stopped by Morning Break to invite the whole community out to the three-day festival.

The event kicks off Friday, May 5 at 4 p.m. and runs Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7, from noon to 8 p.m.

A full carnival of rides will be open from 4:00 p.m. on Friday and operate until 10:00 p.m. all three nights. Top internationally performing Regional Mexican Music bands will grace one outdoor stage while a variety of vocal, dance and talent demonstrations will continue on a second stage. Up to 100 vendors will greet attendees with offerings from great local Mexican restaurants, a variety of other food, art, crafts, community services and information.

Click here to learn more. You can also follow the event on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yosemite National Park in 2021
Yosemite National Park temporarily closing
DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office released these photographs of the arrest of Nathan McKinney...
Suspect chased from Reno to Truckee had 60-mile Calif. chase in stolen truck
A wrong-way sedan and a tractor-trailer both burned in the collision.
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal wrong-way crash near Fernley
Sparks roads to close ahead of Friday concert

Latest News

Regional Animal Services, SPCA urge Nevadans not to leave pets in hot cars
775 Offroad and Recovery Fundraiser
775 Offroad and Recovery hosting 4x4 show-n-shine fundraiser and community event at Fuji Park
FBNN CANstruction Preview
Food Bank of Northern Nevada kicks off 20th annual CANstruction fundraiser at Meadowood Mall
KOLO Cooks: Gourmet Ramen
KOLO Cooks: Katey Roshetko cooks for Chef Jonathan Chapin in honor of his birthday