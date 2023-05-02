Reno’s Cinco de Mayo Festival expands to three days of fun at brand new Glow Plaza

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The 22nd Cinco de Mayo Festival will be Northern Nevada’s largest celebration of Hispanic heritage! This year the festival debuts at Glow Plaza Festival Grounds at the new J Resort (670 W. 4th Street, Reno).

Event organizer, Corrin Keck, and J Resort events coordinator Lisa Miolini, stopped by Morning Break to invite the whole community out to the three-day festival.

The event kicks off Friday, May 5 at 4 p.m. and runs Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7, from noon to 8 p.m.

A full carnival of rides will be open from 4:00 p.m. on Friday and operate until 10:00 p.m. all three nights. Top internationally performing Regional Mexican Music bands will grace one outdoor stage while a variety of vocal, dance and talent demonstrations will continue on a second stage. Up to 100 vendors will greet attendees with offerings from great local Mexican restaurants, a variety of other food, art, crafts, community services and information.

