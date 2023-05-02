Reno man given life in prison for lewdness with a child; attempted sexual assault

Damian Lloyd
Damian Lloyd(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:12 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 28-year-old Damian Lloyd has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after eight years for attempting to sexually assault a 10-year-old girl and for lewdness with a child under 14.

The case against him began in October 2020 when Reno Police responded to a report of open and gross lewdness on a 10-year-old girl at Renown Hospital.

Hospital staff told RPD the victim had been admitted due to a mental health crisis. During the investigation, it was discovered the child was known to Lloyd, and that he had sexually assaulted her multiple times over the course of several months.

Lloyd pled guilty to one count of Lewdness with a Child Under 14 and Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child Under 14. A judge imposed consecutive sentences for the two charges.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yosemite National Park in 2021
Yosemite National Park temporarily closing
DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office released these photographs of the arrest of Nathan McKinney...
Suspect chased from Reno to Truckee had 60-mile Calif. chase in stolen truck
A wrong-way sedan and a tractor-trailer both burned in the collision.
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal wrong-way crash near Fernley
Sparks roads to close ahead of Friday concert

Latest News

Jim Marchant attends a Republican election night watch party, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Las...
Jim Marchant to run for Senate in Nevada
Bureau of Land Management (BLM) logo.
Restrictions on explosive materials, fireworks on public lands takes effect
Runoff has caused the closure of Red Canyon Road, BLM officials said Tuesday
Red Canyon Road washes out due to flooding
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Cortez Masto joins amicus brief urging reversal of mifepristone decision