Reno man given life in prison for lewdness with a child; attempted sexual assault

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 28-year-old Damian Lloyd has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after eight years for attempting to sexually assault a 10-year-old girl and for lewdness with a child under 14.

The case against him began in October 2020 when Reno Police responded to a report of open and gross lewdness on a 10-year-old girl at Renown Hospital.

Hospital staff told RPD the victim had been admitted due to a mental health crisis. During the investigation, it was discovered the child was known to Lloyd, and that he had sexually assaulted her multiple times over the course of several months.

Lloyd pled guilty to one count of Lewdness with a Child Under 14 and Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child Under 14. A judge imposed consecutive sentences for the two charges.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.