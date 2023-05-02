Reno Fire Department searching for arson suspect

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Fire investigators are asking for help to find the person or people responsible for a string of fires.

Sunday, April 30, 2023:

3:30 p.m.: 6th and Virginia Street, vegetation and planter box fire

4:40 p.m. 38 E. Second Street, dumpster fire

4:32 p.m. Lake and 1st Street, dumpster fire

6:30 p.m. 100 S. Virginia Street, vegetation fire

10:50 p.m. 225 W. 5th Street, Multiple sets to personal storage outside the Gatekeeper Inn

11:20 p.m. 4800 Kietzke Lane, vegetation fire

11:44 p.m. 4995 S. Virginia Street, vegetation fire

Monday, May 1, 2023:

02:41 a.m. Kietzke and Neil Road, vegetation Fire (1/10th acre)

Fire Investigators say these fires were intentionally set and may be related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Reno Fire Department at 775-334-2300 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

