Red Canyon Road washes out due to flooding

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Red Canyon Road, off Upper Colony and Day Lane Road in Smith Valley, has washed out in several areas due to runoff caused by recent warmer temperatures, the Bureau of Land Management said Tuesday.

“We are asking the public to please use caution or avoid this area until an assessment can be made,” said Paul Fuselier, Acting Sierra Front Field Manager.

Lyon County has placed road closed signs on the road leading to public access of Red Canyon. The county asks people to abide by these signs until conditions improve.

Other access roads and trails remain open unless otherwise indicated.

