Prescribed burns to take place near Mt. Rose Highway

A series of prescribed burns will happen in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in early May
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:11 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Carson Ranger District will begin prescribed burns in early May.

The burns will be in the Whites Creek area, located off Mt. Rose Highway in the southern part of Reno. They say smoke will be visible during this period and that concerned citizens should not call 911.

Firefighters will be under burning around 20 acres in that area along and near the Whites Creek Trailhead parking lot just west of Timberline Road. Another 21 acres will be burned once the snow has melted.

The burns are part of the USDA’s wildfire prevention strategy.

Prescribed fire notices will be posted near the project area and people will not be able to hike or bike through the area when burning is happening.

The actual burn days will depend on humidity levels, wind speed and direction, temperature, and moisture.

