RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting at an apartment complex.

It was reported around 8:30 P.M. on Monday, at Southwest Village apartments.

Reno Police say the shooting may have stemmed from a dispute between neighbors.

The suspect is still outstanding but officers don’t believe there’s a threat to the community.

