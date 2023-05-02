Once sunken boat now partially underwater again at Lake Mead after water increase

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Things are looking up at Lake Mead, as the area is about 2 1/2 feet higher than it was a week ago. And you can thank the Bureau of Reclamation for the rise in water levels.

Lake Mead is rising because of a huge water release up river. Last week, FOX5 reported on how the agency released water from Lake Powell in Arizona to Lake Mead.

The area still has a long way to go to reverse the trend of Lake Mead’s shrinking water levels, but its nice to see some water in there.

Boaters like Mikey Tantalo are surely excited. Take a look at this photo Tantalo and his wife, Kelly, captured this past Sunday.

You may have seen photos of the formerly sunken boat standing upright in the air with its stern buried in the mud along the shoreline of Lake Mead. However, now the boat is surrounded by more water.

FILE - People walk by a formerly sunken boat standing upright into the air with its stern buried in the mud along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Jan. 27, 2023, near Boulder City, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) (John Locher | AP)

The Tantalos aren’t the only people excited to see the rising water levels. The little boost is welcome news for boaters and businesses.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.