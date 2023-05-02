Nevada Medicaid gets $2.5 million to expand dental services for the disabled

Those with intellectual and developmental disabilities can now take advantage of six new services
Those with intellectual and developmental disabilities can now take advantage of six new services
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:56 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - In a first for Nevada, the state’s Medicaid has received $2.5 million to expand dental services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and a Federal 19 Title Grant.

“Caregivers and people with disabilities face day-to-day challenges with activities that we take for granted,” said Nevada State Dental Officer Dr. Keith Benson. “Simply brushing teeth in the morning can be a monumental challenge for patients and caregivers.”

Many people with intellectual and developmental disabilities are not able to sit for a dental visit without needing sedation or anesthesia. The following services will now be made available:

  • Root canals
  • Preventative Care
  • Multiple doctor’s appointments
  • Fillings
  • Cleaning
  • Sedation

“I have seen stress, effort, and cost place a huge burden not only on patients but also on loved ones and caregivers,” Dr. Benson said. “I applaud the dentists in our state that have stepped up to the challenge to serve this population.”

