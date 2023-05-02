KOLO Cooks: Katey Roshetko cooks for Chef Jonathan Chapin in honor of his birthday

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:53 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Your birthday only comes once a year so this year, KOLO 8 Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko decided to cook for Chef Jonathan Chapin on his big day. The only problem is, Katey doesn’t cook. At all. So she pulled out a recipe from back in the good ole college days called “Gourmet Ramen,” which was taught to Katey by her college roommate and best friend. Happy Birthday, Chapin!

Ingredients:

  • 1 package of Ramen
  • 1/2 T Butter
  • Milk
  • Ritz crackers

Directions:

  1. Bring water to a boil, add Ramen package and cook noodles for three minutes.
  2. While noodles cook, microwave butter till soft and crush Ritz crackers in plastic Ziplock bag (not too finely).
  3. When noodles are cooked, drain water and put noodles in bowl.
  4. Add splash of milk and butter to the noodles and stir together. (Creaminess is to your likeness; don’t overpour the milk.)
  5. Add Ramen seasoning package to noodles and mix together.
  6. Top with crushed Ritz crackers.
  7. Eat with chopsticks if you want to be extra fancy.

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

