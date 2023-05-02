Judge weighs whether to reveal PI’s identity in Schieve tracking case

Electronic tracking device
Electronic tracking device(Wade Barnett)
By Ed Pearce
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:04 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Oral arguments in the case of a pair of tracking devices being placed on the cars of Reno Mayor Hilary Schieve and former Washoe County Commissioner Vaughn Hartung began on Monday.

The question of who hired the private investigator remains, months after Schieve discovered the first device on her car while receiving an inspection from her mechanic.

After Monday’s hearing, it seems we may need to wait at least another week to know the identity of this person, if we come to know at all.

Judge David Hardy spent Monday afternoon listening to attorneys from both sides of this case. Schieve filed a lawsuit against a private investigator, David McNeely of Sparks, alleging an invasion of privacy and that the surveillance put the families of both Schieve and Hartung at risk.

Much of what was said in Monday’s hearing was already presented in filings. The attorney for the private investigator says the identity of the client is a trade secret and that requiring disclosure would have a chilling effect on private investigators across the state of Nevada.

Hardy had previously sent the matter to a court discovery commissioner who recommended disclosure of the PI’s identity. McNeely’s attorney, Ryan Gormley of Las Vegas, said the commissioner had erred in that opinion.

He floated the idea of a limited protection for the client’s ID instead. Attorneys for Hartung and Schieve, however, argued that as long as the ID remains unknown, the damage to their families continues.

Gormley filed a motion to dismiss the case. Hardy, meanwhile, said he needed time to reflect on what he had read and heard, saying a decision would be made within the week.

