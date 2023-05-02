Free Microchipping at Washoe County Regional Animal Services

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Happening now at the Washoe County Regional Animal Services, you can bring your pet in to be microchipped for free.

These devices are the size of a grain of rice, take five minutes to implant, and is a simple way for pets to return to their owners. Any Washoe County pet can receive this free service at regional animal services Monday through Friday from 8 until 5, and Saturdays from 9 until 3.

May 13th will be a free livestock microchipping event at Ironwood Events Center,

In the case of natural disasters like wildfires, microchipping animals like cows, horses, sheep, and pigs can make a difference if you ever have to evacuate.

Appointments for livestock microchipping can be made at washoeanimals.com

Quinn Sweet with WCRAS shared,

“It helps so much, especially when we try and move pets out of here, you may have noticed recently back in March we had some capacity issues. Microchips help us keep those pets out of here unnecessarily, so we have space for those that really need to be here. "

Washoe County Regional Animal Services has launched microchip scanning stations at eight Pet Stations in our area.

You can head over to helpingpetshome.com to know the steps of returning a pet to its owner.

