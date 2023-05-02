Food Bank of Northern Nevada kicks off 20th annual CANstruction fundraiser at Meadowood Mall

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hosted by the American Institute of Architects of Northern Nevada (AIANN), this year’s CANstruction event marks the 20th year the Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN) has benefited from the competition.

Jocelyn Lantrip, director of marketing and communications for FBNN, along with Jeannine Hall from Meadowood Mall and and Fred Graham, the chairman of CANstruction locally, stopped by Morning Break to talk about Wednesday’s kick off event, how the community can get involved and the impact this event has on people in need.

There are fifteen teams participating this year, with seven of those being student teams. Each team designs a structure that they will create out of canned food and which will be judged, viewed and finally donated to the hungry in the community through the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

This year’s CANstruction event will be held at Meadowood Mall from Wednesday, May 3 through Sunday, May 7. The structures will be built during a twelve-hour period on Wednesday, May 3. Teams will gather with their food and build in the mall keeping the structure inside a 10′x10′x10′ area. Teams will practice teamwork, planning, design and giving back to the community all at one event.

The structures will be judged on Thursday afternoon by a panel of jurors in five categories including, Best Original Design, Structural Ingenuity, Best Meal, Best Use of Labels and Most Cans.

The award ceremony will again be held in Center Court of Meadowood mall on Thursday, May 4 at 6 p.m. and all are welcome. All entries will be submitted to the national level of CANstruction to be judged at the international level against award winners in over 100 other cities worldwide. The public is invited to vote in the People’s Choice award from 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3 through Monday, May 8. Each vote is $1 and all of the money goes to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada where $1 helps to deliver 3 meals to those who need them. People’s choice voting will take place virtually with a ($10 vote minimum) online. The structures will be on display throughout the weekend at Meadowood Mall for the public to see.

CANstruction is organized locally by American Institute of Architects of Northern Nevada and made possible by generous sponsors such as Trivium Packaging, Building & Construction Trades Development, Jack Hawkins, Fred and Janice Graham, and AIA of Northern Nevada. CANstruction is also supported by Meadowood Mall, Freeman, and Nevada Blue.

Click here to learn more about FBNN. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.