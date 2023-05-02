Crews working to reopen Lamiolle Canyon Road this Sunday

The canyon road is currently closed to motorized vehicles
Lamoille Canyon
Lamoille Canyon(U.S. Forest Service)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:35 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews with the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest are hoping to reopen Lamoille Canyon Road to Thomas Canyon Campground by this Sunday, May 7.

Crews are starting the process of removing large rocks and debris from Lamoille Canyon Road today, May 2.

“With the Forest Service and Elko County working together, we hope to have the Lamoille Canyon Road reopened to motorized vehicles to Thomas Canyon Campground by Sunday, May 7 if all goes as plan,” said District Ranger Josh Nicholes. “Crews will have to proceed with caution because of the possibility of the canyon walls experiencing additional rock fall.”

The canyon road is currently closed to motorized vehicles from the Powerhouse Picnic Area to the Lion’s Club Camp. The area can still be accessed by hikers, bikers, and those on horseback, but they will need to use extreme caution if going through the area.

Crews will also be removing rocks and debris from culverts and ditches and behind retaining barriers. Rock scaling work to remove overhanging rocks will also begin at a later date.

Once the canyon road is safely open to Thomas Canyon Campground, crews will assess opening the rest of the road still covered by snow.

“Damage to the Lamoille Canyon Road would have been much worse if not for the retaining barriers that were added along sections of the road after the 2021 debris slides,” Nicholes explained. “We did not expect them to be tested out so soon.

