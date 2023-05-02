Crash on U.S. 395 snarls morning traffic

The scene of the crash and subsequent traffic jam Tuesday morning
The scene of the crash and subsequent traffic jam Tuesday morning(The Nevada Department of Transportation)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:42 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An early morning crash on U.S. 395 affected morning commuters on Tuesday.

Nevada Highway Patrol says a three vehicle crash occurred between McCarran and Oddie Boulevard that blocked two lanes.

No information on injuries was immediately available, but NHP says construction going on in the area may have contributed to the backup.

The accident was cleared as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yosemite National Park in 2021
Yosemite National Park temporarily closing
DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office released these photographs of the arrest of Nathan McKinney...
Suspect chased from Reno to Truckee had 60-mile Calif. chase in stolen truck
A wrong-way sedan and a tractor-trailer both burned in the collision.
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal wrong-way crash near Fernley
Sparks roads to close ahead of Friday concert

Latest News

RTC logo.
Changes to RTC Transit services to take affect Saturday
Washoe County crash kills 1
A wrong-way sedan and a tractor-trailer both burned in the collision.
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal wrong-way crash near Fernley
The scene of a fatal crash at South Virginia Street and Greenwood Drive in Reno.
Crash on South Virginia and Greenwood kills pedestrian