Crash on U.S. 395 snarls morning traffic

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An early morning crash on U.S. 395 affected morning commuters on Tuesday.

Nevada Highway Patrol says a three vehicle crash occurred between McCarran and Oddie Boulevard that blocked two lanes.

No information on injuries was immediately available, but NHP says construction going on in the area may have contributed to the backup.

The accident was cleared as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

