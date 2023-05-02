Cortez Masto joins amicus brief urging reversal of mifepristone decision

May. 2, 2023
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has joined more than 250 other members of Congress in filing an amicus brief urging the fifth U.S. Circuit to reverse a decision restricting access to the abortion pill mifepristone.

The court issued a stay on the approval of the drug back in April, arguing it was not safe. Later that month, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a stay of the lower court’s ruling, allowing the drug to remain on the market while the case is reviewed.

Cortez Masto and her colleagues, a coalition which includes Chuck Schumer, Bernie Sanders and other prominent Democrats, argue the court’s decision has no basis in law and poses a health risk to pregnant women by denying them access to the pill.

“FDA’s determination that mifepristone is safe and effective is based on a thorough and comprehensive review process prescribed and overseen by the legislative branch,” the lawmakers wrote. “Since mifepristone’s initial approval in 2000, FDA has repeatedly and consistently affirmed that the medication is safe and effective for its approved conditions of use. FDA’s process and conclusions have been validated by both Congress and the Government Accountability Office—and by the lived experience of over 5 million patients who have used the drug in the United States.”

