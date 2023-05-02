Complaints against Nevada Humane Society prompt WCRAS investigation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Regional Animal Services Advisory Board is holding a special meeting on May 15 to address complaints against the Nevada Humane Society and NHS CEO Greg Hall.

Some complaints are focused on operational problems, others take issue with treatment of staff and financial concerns.

One complaint rose to the state level and was filed with the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.

KOLO 8 News Now obtained a letter of complaint from a former employee addressed to the NHS Board of Directors, WCRAS Advisory Board and Mayor Hillary Schieve.

“I am one of many people affiliated with Nevada Humane Society (NHS) who have come to you with concerns about Greg Hall’s leadership and the negative impact it is having on both the staff and the animals,” the letter begins.

The former employee claims NHS CEO Greg Hall is unable to ‘maintain leadership staff’, is ‘unprofessional’ and ‘mysogonistic’ toward employees and fails to use grant funds, among other things.

“The entire marketing, development and events team...left within a one month period in 2022, and they all did so due to a lack of confidence in Greg’s ability to lead the organization, his poor treatment of staff, and frustration with his lack of maintaining disease control and animal care best practices,” the former employee wrote.

This former employee is scared of retaliation and wrote, “based on his previous behaviors, and the disparaging and untrue statements he has made about me to current NHS staff members, I am fearful of being retaliated against by Greg Hall.”

We are working to uncover more inforamtion about these allegations and have reached out to the Nevada Humane Society. They have not responded to our request.

