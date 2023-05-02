Altercation at High Desert State Prison hospitalizes 5

Movement is being limited at the prison while the altercation is being investigated
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:13 PM PDT
SUSANVILLE, California (KOLO) - An altercation between inmates at High Desert State Prison in Susanville resulted in five inmates being hospitalized.

A spokesperson for the jail said in a statement to KOLO 8 News Now that around 6:40 p.m. Monday, a physical disturbance involving 15 inmates broke out in a day room at the prison.

Staff saw an altercation break out between several inmates that quickly swelled to include 15. Officers responded and used nonlethal methods of subduing the altercation, such as chemical agents, direct impact rounds, and batons.

11 inmate-manufactured weapons were recovered at the scene.

Five inmates were taken to outside hospitals for stab-related wounds. Three have since been returned to the prison and the other two remain hospitalized. One person receiving treatment is in fair condition while the other is in critical condition. No staff were injured during the altercation.

Movement is being limited at the prison while the altercation is being investigated.

