775 Offroad and Recovery hosting 4x4 show-n-shine fundraiser and community event at Fuji Park

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 775 Offroad and Recovery is a 501(c)(3) volunteer organization that helps remove and recover stuck, stranded, abandoned or damaged vehicles from BLM land, USFS Land, Forest Service Roads and other offroad destinations while working with state and federal agencies that oversee those same roads. They are organized to respond quickly to threats to health, welfare and safety.

Founding president, Joseph Pinkett, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community out to their 4x4 show-in-shine event Saturday, May 6 at Fuji Park in Carson City (601 Old Clear Creek Rd) from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Come join other offroad enthusiasts as they show off their 4x4 vehicles. There will be prizes for Best in Show, People’s Choice, Ugliest Sh#tbox, Best Overland Setup, Bada$$ Monster Rig, Oldest 4×4, Best Vanity Plate, and Best Side-by-Side. Sign up to show off you rig online.

You can also sign up to be a vendor and be part of a friendly offroad community. Click here to learn more.

