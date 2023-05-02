775 Offroad and Recovery hosting 4x4 show-n-shine fundraiser and community event at Fuji Park

By Katey Roshetko
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:02 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 775 Offroad and Recovery is a 501(c)(3) volunteer organization that helps remove and recover stuck, stranded, abandoned or damaged vehicles from BLM land, USFS Land, Forest Service Roads and other offroad destinations while working with state and federal agencies that oversee those same roads. They are organized to respond quickly to threats to health, welfare and safety.

Founding president, Joseph Pinkett, stopped by Morning Break to invite the community out to their 4x4 show-in-shine event Saturday, May 6 at Fuji Park in Carson City (601 Old Clear Creek Rd) from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Come join other offroad enthusiasts as they show off their 4x4 vehicles. There will be prizes for Best in Show, People’s Choice, Ugliest Sh#tbox, Best Overland Setup, Bada$$ Monster Rig, Oldest 4×4, Best Vanity Plate, and Best Side-by-Side. Sign up to show off you rig online.

You can also sign up to be a vendor and be part of a friendly offroad community. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yosemite National Park in 2021
Yosemite National Park temporarily closing
DMV letter to driver who turns 71 at the time of license renewal
Driver’s license rules change at 71
The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office released these photographs of the arrest of Nathan McKinney...
Suspect chased from Reno to Truckee had 60-mile Calif. chase in stolen truck
A wrong-way sedan and a tractor-trailer both burned in the collision.
Westbound I-80 reopens after fatal wrong-way crash near Fernley
Sparks roads to close ahead of Friday concert

Latest News

Regional Animal Services, SPCA urge Nevadans not to leave pets in hot cars
FBNN CANstruction Preview
Food Bank of Northern Nevada kicks off 20th annual CANstruction fundraiser at Meadowood Mall
Cinco de Mayo Festival
Reno’s Cinco de Mayo Festival expands to three days of fun at brand new Glow Plaza
KOLO Cooks: Gourmet Ramen
KOLO Cooks: Katey Roshetko cooks for Chef Jonathan Chapin in honor of his birthday