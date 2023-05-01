Work begins on 2-year-long Pyramid Highway widening project

NDOT Provided this comparison of what the road looks like now, and what it will look like in...
NDOT Provided this comparison of what the road looks like now, and what it will look like in 2025.(NDOT)
By Ben Deach
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:28 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A six phase plan to widen Pyramid Highway is now underway.

City of Sparks and Washoe County officials joined NDOT, RTC, and Granite Construction crews for the official groundbreaking on Monday.

“Its going to take two years but it’s well worth the sacrifice we all may experience,” said County Commissioner Clara Andriola of District 4.

NDOT says Pyramid Highway sees 50,000 drivers a day, so it’s a project that will have a big impact on many people.

The stretch of road from Queen Way to Los Altos Parkway will have an additional lane added in each direction. There will also be new bike lanes, a shared use path, and an expanded median.

“And not only that,” emphasized Project Manager Nanette Maxwell. “We are also adding smart traffic signals, enhanced lighting, and drainage.”

The changes from Los Altos to Golden View Drive aren’t quite as extreme but there is still plenty in the works. There aren’t added traffic lanes but there is a walled off shared use path and new sound walls to go along with the bike lanes and median improvements.

NDOT says most of the work will be done at night to minimize the impact on residents.

Speed limits will be lowered to 45 MPH.

Work is expected to be done in spring of 2025.

